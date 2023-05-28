HamberMenu
Public Bicycle Sharing system set for overhaul in Mysuru

The system was launched in Mysuru in 2017 and it is a project of the State govt.’s DULT

May 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The new pedal-assist bicycles are to become part of the upgraded Public Bicycle Sharing initiative in Mysuru.

The new pedal-assist bicycles are to become part of the upgraded Public Bicycle Sharing initiative in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Reckoned to be the country’s first Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system when it was launched in Mysuru in June 2017, the Trin Trin project is undergoing a major overhaul that includes replacement of the existing conventional bicycles with upgraded pedal-assist bicycles and shifting from the beam style docking stations to dockless hubs.

Not only will be the number of bicycles increased from the existing 450 to 1,000, but the 50 docking stations will pave the way for 100 dockless hubs, thereby expanding the PBS system and making the bicycles available in many hitherto unserved areas of the city.

A project of the State government’s Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), the PBS is being implemented by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is the nodal agency.

“The process has started. Already about 200 pedal-assist bicycles have arrived,” MCC’s Zone 1 Development Officer Shushruth S., who is the in-charge officer, told The Hindu.

The process was still under way and the date for the relaunch of PBS with the upgraded bicycles and the dockless hubs was yet to be finalised, he added.

Fresh enrolment

Though more than 17,000 people had already registered for Trin Trin services in the city, Mr. Sushruth said people wishing to rent the upgraded bicycles would have to enrol afresh.

When Trin Trin was launched in 2017, the contract to operate PBS was entrusted to Green Wheel Ride, a Mysuru-based enterprise. But, after conclusion of its contract last year, a new operator called Greenpedia Bike Share Private Ltd. from Gujarat bagged the order to operate PBS in Mysuru for another five years.

The availability of Trin Trin bicycles will remain suspended in Mysuru till the new operator launches the revamped PBS.

The new pedal-assist bicycles, which are assisted by a motor when pedalled, are expected to facilitate cycling on steep roads without much stress and knees and thighs.

While the existing docking system for bicycles is set to be replaced by dockless hubs, the upgraded bicycles will be enabled with Internet of Things (IoT) based-locking system, which the users can operate with their smartphones.

Hitherto, the users were taking Trin Trin bicycles with the help of their smart card that aids the release of lock on the bicycles at the docking station. On returning the bicycles, the users had to slide them back into the empty docks on the beam and place the smart card on the reader to lock the bicycle.

With a total of 100 dockless hubs planned across the city, Mr. Sushruth said PBS would now cover a larger area of the city than earlier. However, the expanded areas for the dockless hubs were still being mapped, he added.

The pricing for taking the bicycles on rent and the date for the launch of the upgraded PBS system in Mysuru was yet to be finalised.

