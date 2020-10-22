PU teachers not content with 30% cut in syllabus

Further cut not on the agenda: DPUE

While the Department of Pre-University Education has reduced syllabi for I and II PU courses by 30%, a section of teachers have demanded further reduction to 50%.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, Snehal R., Director, Pre-University Education, said that the decision to reduce the syllabi was in continuation of the measure to provide recorded video lectures to students affected by the absence of physical classes.

The circular stated that the reduction of syllabi of physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology is as per what the CBSE has done. The CBSE has reduced the syllabi by 30% for classes 1 to 12. The reduction of 30% for 33 subjects is as per the recommendation by members of Text Book Revision Committees. Carnatic music subject has been dropped as no student has taken it for the last two years, the circular said.

Talking to The Hindu, Ms. Snehal said: “We are working on reducing practicals, which will be decided once the physical classes start.” Recorded video lectures and notes are being uploaded on YouTube regularly since July. Ruling out any further reduction, Ms. Snehal said the revised syllabi can be covered in the remaining part of 2020-21 academic year.

Questioning the decision, Madhava Poojary, Principal of R.N. Shetty Pre-University College, Murudeshwar, said the department has revised the syllabi three months after CBSE’s decision. “It is difficult to complete the revised syllabi by January 2021. Either it should be further reduced to 50% or the academic year be extended till April, in order to give justice to students, more to those who have problem in accessing video lessons,” he said. He referred to Uttakoppa village in Bhatkal that has problem with network and 40 students of this village were disconnected from their lectures. “Physical classes are the only recourse for such students. This circular has created undue pressure on students, who have failed to get access to video lectures,” he added.

M. Nagaraj, Secretary of the Bengaluru North Pre-University College Principals’ Association, said as the calendar of events for examination has not yet announced, he hoped the department would extend the academic year and have PU examinations in April.