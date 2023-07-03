HamberMenu
PU student killed in road accident

July 03, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old PU student was killed when she was crushed under a private bus moving in the same direction at Jalahalli cross on Monday morning.

The deceased, Disha, pursuing PU at a private college in Malleshwaram, was heading to college. She was riding pillion on the vehicle while her father Satish was negotiating a crowded junction. The police said the bus knocked down the scooter, and while Disha came under the back wheel of the bus, Satish escaped narrowly.

She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her as brought dead. The Peenya traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence and arrested the driver .

