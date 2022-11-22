PU student found dead

November 22, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Belagavi

A 18-year-old boy was found dead in his hostel room in Indira Nagar in Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Parashuram Yallappa Koneri was a second year student of Government Pre-University Commerce College.

His friends complained to the hostel warden that Parashuram Koneri had not opened his room door in the morning.

Later, the authorities forced the door open to find his body.

The police suspected that he could have ended his life. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The victim hailed from Koddiwad village near Saundatti in Belagavi district.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)