  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Lewandowski-led team faces El Tri in Group C

PU student found dead

November 22, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 18-year-old boy was found dead in his hostel room in Indira Nagar in Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Parashuram Yallappa Koneri was a second year student of Government Pre-University Commerce College.

His friends complained to the hostel warden that Parashuram Koneri had not opened his room door in the morning.

Later, the authorities forced the door open to find his body.

The police suspected that he could have ended his life. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The victim hailed from Koddiwad village near Saundatti in Belagavi district.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.