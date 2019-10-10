PU student drowns

A student pursuing first-year PU in a private college in Shikaripur town drowned in Kumudvathi river near Gaama village in Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday.

He has been identified as Shashank, 17, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar locality. On Wednesday, he went to Gaama village with his friends for a swim. He was swept away by the strong current of the river. Police fished out the body from the water with the help of local divers.