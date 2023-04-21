PU results: Yadgir district in last place

April 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Yadgir

Yadgir district has skipped to the last place (32) in the State’s ranking row in the PU results which was announced on Friday. Last year, the district was in 23rd place.

As many as 12,473 students appeared for the examination and of them, 7,487 students passed with 60.03 pass percentage. When compared to last year’s results, of 10,373 students who appeared for the examination, 5,729 students passed with 55.23 pass percentage.

Of the total 12,473 students, 6,849 students were from arts stream, followed by 1,034 students from commerce, and 2,610 from science stream. Out of 6,849 arts students, 4,002 students (58.43%) passed. In the commerce stream, 1,034 students appeared and 643 students (62.19%) passed, while in the science stream, 2,610 students appeared and 1,963 students (75.21%) passed.

As many as 8,400 students from urban areas appeared for the examination and of them 5,051 students (60.13%) passed while of 2,093 students from rural areas, 1,557 students (74.39%) passed.

When compared to boys, the pass percentage of girls is high. Of the 7,049 boys, 3,854 passed with 54.67% and of the 5,424 girls, 3,633 passed with 66.98%.