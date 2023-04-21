PU result: Kalaburagi slips to 29th rank this year

April 21, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Despite several measures by the Department of PU Education to improve performance in II PU examination in Kalaburagi district, the district slipped to 29th rank this year from 27th place last year.

However, the total pass percentage of the district climbed up to 69.37% this year from last year’s 59.17%.

Kalaburagi

Students of Sharanabasaveshwar Residential Composite PU College made the institution proud by securing highest marks in the PU examination. Sarvesh Shetgar scored 98%, followed by Disha Sangana 97.83%, Sharanamma Biradar and G. Shivani each scored 97.33%. Shreegouri secured 97.17%.

Around 91 students secured above 90%, 470 of them got distinction. As many as 23 students in physics, 18 in biology, eight in mathematics, five in Kannada, and one student each in chemistry and computer science bagged centum.

Students of Shree Guru PU College in Kalaburagi Haadiya Bahadur secured 586 marks, and Jayaraj Belamagi scored 582.

The students of Dr. Channabasaveshwara Gurukul PU Science College, Kardyal in Bidar district, secured high marks in PU examination. Vinay Ramrao secured 96.83%. He scored 100 in mathematics and 99 each in physics, chemistry and biology. Pragati Beli secured 96.5%, she scored 100 in biology, 99 each in physics and mathematics and 96 marks in chemistry. Prakash M. Reddy got 95.17%.

Ballari

Four students of science stream and three students from commerce stream secured highest marks in BPSC PU College, Ballari. In science: U. Komala scored 95.5%, N. Shahinaz bagged 92.17%, R.M. Harshitha and Niveditha each got 91.76%. In commerce: Mahidhara Tulsi bagged 99%, followed by Chellur Sahana with 98.83%, and Bhakar Kavitha 98.1%.