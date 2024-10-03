PU practical exam centres to be randomised

From the current academic year, 2024-25, II PU students appearing for practical examinations will be randomly allocated to practical examination centres similar to the written exam.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided to randomise the students for the II PUC practical exams and issued a circular in this regard.

“Students of a college that has a practical examination centre will not be allowed to write the practical exam in the same college. The Deputy Directors of the department (DDPUs) must identify and recommend the colleges which can be designated as practical examination centres,” reads the circular.

However, this decision by the Board has irked the Karnataka State Pre University College Lecturers’ Association. Raising objection, the association has submitted a petition to the Chairman of the KSEAB and requested that the decision is reverted.

“This decision by the board will cause inconvenience to students. In rural areas, the distance between colleges is not less than 20 km. Why should students be forced to travel that far during exams,” questioned A.H. Ninge Gowda, President of the Association.

Lack of adequate transport facilities

The association also warned the Board that it will be held responsible if any student misses the exams due to transportation issues. “While taking such decisions, the authorities must consider the issues faced by students in rural colleges. There are villages where public transport is still a dream. In Malenad region, they get only one bus in the morning and another one in the evening. Such practical problems should be considered,” he said.

The association also mentioned about students not being familiar with laboratory equipment in other colleges. “Instead of randomising, we urge the board to conduct practical exams under the surveillance of CCTV to ensure transparency at the same college,” he suggested.