PU: Pappad maker’s daughter among science toppers

The daughter of a pappad maker and seller in Udupi has emerged a topper in the science stream in the II PU exam.

Bhavya Nayak from Poornaprajna PU College, Udupi, daughter of Narayana Nayak and Uma, is among four students from the State who scored 597 marks and are placed in the second position.

Bhavya was also among the four toppers in the SSLC examination in the State two years ago.

Mr. Nayak has been preparing and distributing pappad from his house in Ambagilu of Udupi district for the last 30 years. “I am happy that my effort has paid dividends and my daughter has become a topper,” he said.

Bhavya secured 100 marks in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, and in Sanskrit and got 97 marks in English. ‘‘I revised my lessons every day. It helped me remember them well,’‘ she said.

She wants to become an engineer like her sister Pavithra Nayak. Bhavya has written the Common Entrance Test and is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) examination.