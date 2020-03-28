COVID-19: PU paper evaluation will be conducted after April 14

The second year of pre-university is an important year. It is the time when students plan their careers and focus on the board examination, which will determine the college they get into. But this year, students are at a loss in the backdrop of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has altered the way the nation is functioning.

Evaluation of the II PU answer scripts has been put off because of the lockdown. As a result, the announcement of results is also expected to be delayed. Sources at Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) stated that this could have a cascading effect on the admissions process for professional courses and also delay the commencement of the next academic year.

M. Kanagavalli, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education, said the evaluation was supposed to start on April 2 and the results were expected to be announced in the last week of the month. “But now, the evaluation will be conducted after April 14, and the English examination will have to be conducted after the lockdown,” she said.

She said the situation was similar for boards across the country and the modalities for admissions into professional courses would be worked out later.

Competitive exams

People preparing for competitive examinations are also worried, as officials are uncertain of their schedule. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, which was scheduled for May 3, has been postponed. According to the original schedule, the admit cards were to be made available on Friday, but they have not been released.

The KEA has scheduled the Common Entrance Test on April 22 and 23. “But there is no clarity on whether the test will be conducted on these dates. A decision will be taken at the State government level,” a senior KEA official said.

All this has left students in a difficult position. One, who hopes to get a seat in a medical college, said, “If I am not panicking about getting COVID-19, then I’m obsessing over whether NEET will be conducted and what happens next.”