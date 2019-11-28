PU lecturers take out protest march

Lecturers of pre-university colleges took out a protest march here on Thursday, with demands including rectifying the disparity in pay scale. The lecturers, who assembled at the office of Deputy Director of Pre-University, marched up to the Deputy Commissioner's office.

In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, they said that the association of lecturers had been fighting for justice since successive governments have failed to address the problems.

They said the association has decided to boycott the valuation of II PU examination in the year 2020 to put pressure on the government. The demands included rectifying the disparities in the pay scale, grant of time-bound increments, constitution of a committee to fix the workload of PU lecturers, and fixing the maximum number of students in each class to 40.

They also demanded the government offer promotion to lecturers who have obtained Ph.D. or cleared NET or SLET, to the degree colleges. More than 600 posts of principals have remained vacant, and the government should take steps to fill them up, they said.

H.T. Suresh, district president of lecturers’ association, working president Kenche Gowda B.T, Honnavalli Venkatesh, and Suresh D.V. led the protest.