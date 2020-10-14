PU lecturers stage protest seeking appointment order

Hundreds of candidates who were recruited as lecturers in a government PU college staged an overnight protest as the Department of Pre-University Education has not given them appointment orders even a year after they were selected.
Following this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar assured them that the appointment orders would be issued soon after the PU colleges reopen.
However, the candidates have not withdrawn the protest and demanded that the government should immediately issue appointment orders.
It has been a long wait for the candidates who applied in 2015 when a notification for recruitment of PU colleges was issued. The counselling for 1,203 candidates has been completed, but appointment orders have not been given.
