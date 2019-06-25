PU lecturers demand dues for evaluation work

Lecturers teaching in pre-university colleges across the State staged a protest on Tuesday demanding remuneration for evaluating the March 2019 II PU examination answer scripts.

The evaluation of II PU supplementary examination was affected for the first half of Tuesday. The lecturers started evaluation only after they met Primary and Secondary Education Minister S.R. Srinivas, who reportedly assured them that they would get their dues shortly.

Thimmaiah Purle, president of Karnataka Pre-University College Teachers’ Association, said dues were not paid despite repeated reminders to senior officials in the Department of Pre-University Education. “The dues are to the tune of ₹35 crore. Evaluation was completed over two-and-a-half months ago,” he said. He said lecturers also had expenses and had foot several pending bills. “The department had taken up several administration reforms which required lecturers and schoolteachers to work hard. Nobody is concerned about their plight,” he said.