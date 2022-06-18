PU: Kottur’s Indu PU College bags first rank in Arts for seventh consecutive year

Indu PU College at Kottur in Vijayanagara district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The newly-formed Vijayanagara district has put up an impressive show in the Arts stream by bagging most of the top positions.

While all the 11 students who shared the first four positions are from North Karnataka, eight among them are from the Vijayanagara district and among the eight, six are from Indu PU College in Kottur.

Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana have shared the top position by scoring 594 marks out of 600 and both are from Indu PU College.

Last time too, the top six positions in the Arts stream were shared by 13 students and all of them belonged to the undivided Ballari district, and 10 among them were from Indu PU College, including the three who secured the top three positions. The college has been maintaining the position in Arts stream for the last seven years.

“It is the seventh consecutive year that our college has bagged the first rank to remain in the top position in the Arts stream. I would like to attribute the success to the collective efforts of students, teachers and parents,” Veerabhadrappa H.N., administrator of the college, told The Hindu.