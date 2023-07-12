PU internal assessment score: Govt. move draws flak

July 12, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The State government’s decision to consider the internal assessment score (Student Achievement Tracking System, SATS) for the results of PU arts and commerce students has come under criticism. AIDSO has taken objection to this policy due to the problems students would encounter.

In a statement here, AIDSO district secretary Chandrakala said: “Firstly, any new decision should be taken before the commencement of the academic year and the exam pattern should be formulated through a democratic process involving all stakeholders. But, the current decision is taken after the start of the academic year and implemented undemocratically without discussion.”

Secondly, PU students are always under exam pressure and this pattern will put undue pressure on them instead of making them stress free. “The process of considering internal assessment marks will convert the aim of education to mere passing of examination,” the statement said.

While the practical subject in science requires an examination of 30 marks, it is not necessary to do so in arts and commerce. “By doing so, 20 marks of the students will come under the control of the teachers and it does not bode well for the atmosphere inside campuses,” AIDSO argued.

For the above mentioned reasons, AIDSO expresses its objection to the move, Ms. Chandrakala said in the statement.

The AIDSO Karnataka State Committee has demanded the State government immediately withdraw the decision, said Swathi of AIDSO State committee.