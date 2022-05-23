PU history lesson to be revised too

Following Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh’s letter, the Department of Pre-University Education has entrusted the task of revision of II PU history textbook chapter 4.2 titled “Emerging New Religions” too to the committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha.

The Minister had written to Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education Department on March 17, 2022, stating that there were “some abjections” against the lesson that “hurts religious sentiments.”

It is learnt that the committee has already revised the textbook and submitted the report to the government.

Mr. Nagesh said: “Mr. Chakrathirtha has successfully done the revisions of school textbooks. That is why we entrusted the II PU history textbooks revision also too him.” He described Mr. Chakrathirtha as a “patriot.”