Karnataka

PU exam: long queues before entering hall

Hassan

The II PU examination was held smoothly in Hassan district. A total of 16,132 students attended the exam, while 555 were absent.

The students stood in long queues earlier in the day to undergo thermal screening before entering the examination hall.

The district administration had arranged separate rooms for the candidates with symptoms of COVID-19 infection. However, no student required it.

Many students reached the examination centres well in advance as they had to undergo thermal screening. Private colleges had arranged vehicles to bring students. The KSRTC ran its services in rural areas to help students reach the examination centre well in time.

