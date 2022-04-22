PU exam commences smoothly

Pre-University examination got underway smoothly in Yadgir district on Friday. As many as 10,428 students are eligible to take the exam. Of them, 6,004 are girls and 4,424 boys and there are 17 centres.

During Friday’s exam, 1,063 students were eligible and of them, 973 were present and remaining absent. R. Ragapriya, Deputy Commissioner, visited the centres and inspected the preparations.

She inspected whether officers followed COVID-19 norms. She also inspected drinking water facilities, distribution of face masks, seating arrangements, and toilets.

Chandrakanth Hilli, Deputy Director of PU board, Channamallappa Ganti, tahsildar, and others were present.