PU courses in three residential schools in Haveri: Poojary

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday announced that permission would be given to start PU courses in three residential schools at Kudupali, Doodihalli, and Chikkerur in Haveri district.

Inaugurating the new building of Indira Gandhi Residential School, built at a cost of ₹25 crore, at Kudapalli village on Tuesday, Mr. Poojary said that permission would be given for Ambedkar Community Halls and ‘Hadapada Community Hall’ at Rattihalli.

The Minister said that the government had given priority to providing education to poor children and for them 830 residential schools were being operated. As much as ₹250 crore had been sanctioned to these residential schools, he said.

Remembering the dream of free hostels started by former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, he said that earlier only children of the rich used to study. But now even the children of daily wagers were studying in hi-tech residential schools and becoming doctors, which in itself was a great change.

The Minister said that as the number of students seeking admission to residential schools was increasing, from the current financial year ‘A’ and ‘B’ sections would be started for Class VI students to accommodate 27,000 more children.

Mr. Poojary said that the government had identified 526 prestigious schools in the State for giving admission to COVID-19 orphans, children of oppressed classes, graveyard workers, and others.

For the purpose of providing free electricity of up to 75 units to 24 lakh SC/ST families in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had released ₹800 crore, he said.

Presiding over the function, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said that he joined the BJP for the sake of serving the people and consequently brought 10 high schools, five PU colleges, two Morarji residential schools, and one Indira Gandhi residential school to the constituency.

He also listed out various development works taken up in his constituency.

Chairman of Karnataka Warehousing Corporation U.B. Banakar remembered the contribution of D. Devaraj Urs in setting residential schools and elaborated on how they had helped education of the children of deprived and backward classes. Various officials and elected representatives were present.