PU colleges seek postponement of commencement of classes

In the wake of the water crisis that has gripped parts of the State, several pre-university (PU) colleges have requested the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) to delay the commencement of the academic year owing to shortage of water. C. Shikha, director, DPUE, said that colleges from Mangaluru had sent requests in this connection. She said that she would ask the Deputy Commissioner to submit a report and then, take a decision.

The academic year for PU colleges was scheduled to commence on May 20.

Despite receiving excessive rainfall during the last monsoon, the coastal region, where water scarcity was unheard of till recently, has been facing severe water scarcity for two months with surface water bodies running dry and groundwater depleting to record-low levels.

Fresh water flow has stopped in all major rivers along the coast, including Netravati, Phalguni, Swarna, Chakra, Varahi, Sharavati, Aghanashini and Kali at present.

Water scarcity in the coastal belt has also hit the temple town of Dharmasthala. The ‘pattadhikari’ of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade had recently appealed to tourists and devotees visiting the Manjunatha temple to postpone their visit.

The acute shortage has forced local administrations to turn to tough measures. With depleting storage levels at Thumbe vented dam across Netravati, Mangaluru City Corporation has taken to water rationing. In Udupi, with the water level reaching the dead-storage level at Baje dam across the Swarna, the city municipality has decided to provide water once a week to residents by dividing the city into six zones.