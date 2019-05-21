PU colleges not publishing cut-off percentage, allege parents, students

As the race for seats in colleges picks up, allegations of some pre-university (PU) colleges not publishing the cut-off percentage have surfaced, with students and parents complaining about the lack of transparency in admissions.

Students and parents alleged that some colleges were publishing the list of students who are eligible for admissions without putting their names or cut off percentages, while some others were admitting students on a first come first served basis and admitting students who score more than a fixed percentage.

Veena K., whose son secured 89.9% in the Class 10 examination, said she had filed a complaint with the department after learning that a college that is located in central Bengaluru had not published cut-off percentages.

“My son had not got admission in the first list and I was not even allowed inside the college as they had only published serial numbers of the application of students who had made it to the list. It made it difficult for me to assess if my son, who had applied under the general merit category, had a chance of getting admission in the second list for a science combination,” she said. Although her son eventually got a seat in the college in the second list, she said that she had already admitted him into another college.

Admissions complete

Another parent, Saieesh Gopal said that his daughter had secured 90%, but a college in South Bengaluru said that admissions were completed for the commerce stream. “We were looking at several colleges and had picked up application forms for more than one dozen colleges. After a lot of deliberation, we finally shortlisted a college last week and were shocked when we learnt that the admissions had been completed. Many students who had secured less than my daughter have been admitted,” he alleged, adding that there was a need for the department to penalise such colleges.

College managements too admitted that transparency had been compromised in many colleges. “We want to fill seats quickly as many PU colleges do not have any demand after they stopped integrated coaching,” said a principal of a PU college in south Bengaluru.

The complaints have now reached the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), which plans to form a committee to look into these allegations.