PU colleges counsel students about benefits of subjects other than CS 

May 11, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

It is no surprise that most students seeking admissions to Pre-University colleges (UC) have been preferring a combination which includes computer science (CS) for quite a few years now. This year, as the admission season is gaining pace, college administrations are trying to counsel students and give them better knowledge about other subjects so that they can make an informed choice, rather than blindly following the trend.

At most PU colleges, around 80% to 85% students prefer CS combinations, according to college principals. They stated that lack of awareness about the opportunities other subjects provide, as well as about the limitations of CS, is what leads students to make this choice. They have seen that post counselling, many of them change their preferences.

“They also prepare their parents to agree with their choices and come for admissions. While they think they should take CS as it will help them with engineering, we try to explain the benefits of other subjects. We tell them how taking biology can open up options like medicine, pharmacy, botany, and research,” said Narayana Reddy, principal, PES PU College.

Similarly, C.R. Rajendra, principal, St. Joseph’s PU College, said despite an array of advantages presented by electronics, students have not been preferring it for the last few years. “Electronics is a very good subject. A combination of physics and electronics works very well for engineering. We also have a new science combination with statistics as a subject. Somehow, students are not aware of the merits of these subjects and just ask for CS combinations. When it comes to commerce, any combination would be helpful if they are pursuing CA courses, not just CS.” Such insights are being provided to students during admission sessions this year.

At government colleges too, the CS trend continues. “Though many choose biology, there is almost equal demand for CS as well. They might have a perception that CS will help them professionally. But this learning which happens in two years is very basic and it will not have those many professional benefits. Upon counselling, students usually understand these points,” said A.S. Ravi, principal, Government Boys PU college, Malleswaram.

When it comes to humanities, there are only fewer students who choose those subjects by choice, principals concurred. Only a handful of people who secure good marks choose humanities. “Students who would like to pursue law, social services, or civil services are the ones who prefer to take humanities even when they score above 80-90%,” Mr. Rajendra noted.

Not just a lack of awareness about subjects, it has been noticed that students are also not much aware of the provisions they have under NEP. When asked if their preferences for PU have changed based on NEP, Mr. Reddy said: “NEP was drafted for the benefit of the students, but there is not much awareness about what it entails and the electives students can choose, which combinations they can explore, and other aspects. That is why currently they do not consider it during PU admissions.”