Karnataka college admission: Cut-offs based on gender to be done away with

Differential cut-offs based on gender for entry into pre-university colleges may be a thing of the past from the 2020-2021 academic year.

The admission process for PU candidates has been criticised for years as colleges often have higher cut-off for girls in an attempt to ensure balanced gender ratio in the classroom. As girls score better than boys in the boards, most managements adjust the cut-offs accordingly.

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) issued a circular on Monday to all PU colleges stating that students should be admitted based only on their percentage. “This will help students from the 2020-21 academic year as the admission process for 2019-20 academic year is nearly complete,” said C. Shikha, director of DPUE.

“The rules were aimed at giving equal representation for girls and boys during admissions. But it was lopsided, as girls tend to perform better at admissions. As a result, the cut-off for girls was higher than boys,” she added.

Managements justified the practise citing the department admission guidelines that mandated that 50% of seats should be allotted to girls, and the remaining to boys. This had to be followed for all subject combinations offered by colleges.

Department officials said they have been receiving complaints over the past five years that it was difficult for girls to make it to some colleges. “The guidelines were supposed to be rectified, but it was not done. We have finally issued a clarification and stated that there is no need for colleges to maintain gender ratio,” an official said

The move has been welcomed by students, parents and college managements. Pooja S., who completed class 10, said she missed out on getting into a college as the cut-off for girls was higher than boys. “My classmates, who have lower percentages than me, secured seats in the college that I wanted to join, but missed out as I did not make it to the cut-off list,” she said.

A principal of a city-based private PU college said: “We knew that having different cut-offs was discriminatory for girls. But, we were forced to do so because of the department guidelines. We are happy to do away with this system.”