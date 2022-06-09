PU classes commence in Mysuru

The classes for the first and second PU courses for the new academic year began across Mysuru district on Thursday.

In some colleges, lecturers greeted students with roses and the students who cleared the SSLC examination were seen excited to step into colleges to begin a new inning.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Srinivasamurthy said the demand for seats in government PU colleges has gone up and meritorious students who cleared the SSLC exam with good marks have taken admissions in the government colleges instead of going to private institutions.

The impressive results by the second PU students from the government colleges has played a key role in attracting more students this year, he said.

Though the classes for first and second year PU students got off to a start on Thursday, admissions will continue until June 15, the DDPU said.

A student who has secured 620-plus marks has joined government PU college in Nanjangud.

Seasoned teaching faculty and improved labs are among the reasons for students showing interest in joining the government colleges.