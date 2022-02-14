PU and degree colleges to reopen from Wednesday

Police to help colleges to maintain peace

Police to help colleges to maintain peace

While high schools reopened on Monday, PU and degree colleges in the State, which had been closed due to unrest over dress code, will reopen from Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Monday evening to review the situation on implementation of the Karnataka High Court’s interim order that has barred wearing of hijabs as well as saffron shawls in schools and colleges till it delivers the final verdict on the issue.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that PU and degree colleges would reopen from Wednesday.

Referring to the High Court’s order, he said school and college uniforms should be followed in the institutions that have their own uniforms. In educational institutions which do not have uniforms, students should abide by the Government’s dress code, he noted.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra expressed confidence that peace would be maintained in educational institutions with respect to dress code as parents and teachers would not want education of their wards to be affected.

Schools reopen

Meanwhile, Monday saw high schools reopening across Karnataka with police security and prohibitory orders in place in sensitive areas. Some places, including Shivamogga and Mysuru district, saw instances of students turning up in hijab and returning after being told they cannot wear them in classrooms.

In Kalaburagi and Belagavi, teachers managed convince students to attend classes, adhering to uniform restrictions.