PU: Agriculture labourer’s son bags 2nd rank in Arts

Ninganna Siddanna Agasar, who scored 593 marks in Arts stream and secured the second rank attributed his success to his teachers and parents who stood by him and encouraged him to perform better.

Ninganna comes from a humble family background; his father Siddanna and mother Boramma are agriculture labourers. He completed his schooling in Muganoor village and took admission in Kadamba College in Jewargi town.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said he studied for six to seven hours a day, revised lessons from day one, and inputs given by teachers helped him perform well. He wants to take up B.A and aspires to become an IAS officer.

“As soon as the results were declared, my friends and teachers called to congratulate me. My parents have gone to work in the field. I am eager to share my results with them. They will be very happy,” he said.