Psychosocial support being provided to affected people in flood-hit areas

To provide psychosocial support to people in the 10 districts in Karnataka affected by flood this month, District Mental Health Programme (DHMP) teams along with teams from NIMHANS and district hospitals and affiliated medical colleges have been visiting relief centres to counsel and provide psychological first aid.

According to a press release issued by the Health Department, these teams are also training frontline health workers and volunteers in disaster risk reduction; water, sanitation and hygiene, and psychosocial care among disaster survivors.

In addition to regular surveillance activities, the teams are providing psychological first aid, involving initial group sessions.

They are motivating the survivors and allowing them to ventilate and come to terms with the current situation. Adults are being encouraged to take part in group activities and children are being involved in group play and interactive games, the release stated.

Besides, patients who are already on regular treatment have been identified and medications are being continued as per their requirement. Awareness talks are being given on symptoms arising in post-disaster phases such as fearfulness, anxiety, apprehension, adjustment issues, suicidal thoughts/tendencies, and sleep and appetite disturbances. Individual counselling sessions are also being done when required. Health staff on duty at the camps have also been sensitised regarding identification and first-line management of these symptoms, the release stated.

While 707 patients have been identified and treated, 2,715 individuals and 3,588 groups have been counselled in 223 relief centres. Group activities have been conducted for 3,499 adults and 1,102 children, according to the press release.