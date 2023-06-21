Psychiatry CME organised at SDM

June 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Department of Psychiatry in SDM Medical College, Dharwad, organised its 17th Annual Psychiatry CME (Continued Medical Education) recently. Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics) S.K. Joshi inaugurated the CME.

Mr. Joshi said that spending time in nature helped persons with psychiatric problems. He added that the Radio Diagnosis Department contributed in a big way to diagnose psychiatric patients properly.

Deepak R. Kanabur, Vice-Principal and Professor of Pathology, said that CMEs helped doctors and students update their knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several resource-persons presented papers. They included T. Murali, professor and Head of Psychiatry at Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru; Vikram Singh Rawat, Additional Professor, AIIMS, Rishikesh; Vinayak Koparde, Associate Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi; and Krishna Prasad M., from NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

Abhay Matkar, Thunga Siya Jobby, Anuradha S.N., and others were present.

World Blood Donor Day

The Department of Blood Bank in the Pathology Department in SDM Medical College organised World Blood Donors’ Day on June 14.

The theme was ‘Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often’. World Blood Donors Day is being celebrated since 2004 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, considered the Father of Transfusion Medicine.

Niranjan Kumar, Vice Chancellor and Dr. Vijaylakshmi, professor and Head of Emergency Medicine were the Chief Guests. Dr. Vijaylakshmi said that blood donation is a noble effort that saves many lives and urged youngsters to come forward to donate blood.

“All of us have to make it a habit to donate blood on our birthdays or some other important days,” she said. She recalled that SDM Blood Bank had saved thousands of life by giving blood on time.

Dr. Kumar felicitated 10 frequent voluntary blood donors.

Suchith Angadi, who has donated 65 times, responded on behalf of the voluntary blood donors. He said that blood donation was the best way to help a stranger in need. He thanked SDM Hospital for its work in the field of healthcare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.