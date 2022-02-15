NGEF, Mysore Lamps land will not be given to private trust: Karnataka Minister

The Hindu Bureau February 15, 2022 18:42 IST

MLC urges Karnataka Government to retain land belonging to public sector companies to create vital lung space in the light of rising pollution in Bengaluru

A file photo of NGEF in Bengaluru that shut down. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Medium and Large Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that there is no move to sell land belonging to public sector undertaking Mysore Lamps or NGEF, or hand it over to a private trust. “A government trust having seven senior IAS officers has been formed to which five members will be nominated. The land will be developed for an international-level museum in Bengaluru,” the Minister told the Legislative Council in response to a question by Janata Dal (Secular) member K.T. Srikante Gowda. “There will be a Bengaluru Gallery, and efforts to showcase the food culture of Karnataka along with its forests,” the Minister said. Urging the Karnataka Government to retain land belonging to public sector companies to create vital lung space in the light of rising pollution in Bengaluru, Mr. Gowda had accused the government of handing over 22 acres of Mysore Lamps and 119 acres of NGEF to a private trust. He asked, “Why is the government in a hurry to hand over the land, worth thousands of crores of rupees, to a private trust?”



