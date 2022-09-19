PSI suspended for allegedly promising govt. job in return for bribe

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta on Monday suspended Ashwini Ananthapura, traffic police sub-inspector of Narasimharaja division in Mysuru, who was accused of promising job of First Division Assistant (FDA) to an aspirant in return for bribe.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) had taken up the process of recruitment for post of 153 FDAs and the Congress in Mysuru recently released an audio of a purported conversation between Ms. Ananthapura and Sangamesh Jhalki from Bagalkot district over payment of bribe for the post of FDA. Copies of the bank statement showing digital transfer of money as part of the transaction were also released by KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana in Mysuru.

The police has cited media reports about Ms. Ananthapura’s telephonic conversation with Sangamesh Jhalki assuring the post of FDA through unlawful means and the WhatsApp exchanges, besides copies of bank statement on the reported transfer of money through digital means for the purpose. Ms. Ananthapura was found to be prima facie involved in the crime after the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mysuru, submitted a report in the regard.

On Monday, the City Police Commissioner ordered Ms. Ananthapura’s suspension pending a departmental inquiry as per the provisions of the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules 1965/1989. The suspension order issued by Police Commissioner has asked Ms. Anathapura’s cooperation in the departmental probe.

Her suspension comes after the Congress spokesperson alleged corruption in the recruitment for various government posts after a scam was unravelled in the recruitment of PSI and demanded a detailed probe in the matter. He said the woman police sub-inspector was also offering the posts of an assistant in Karnataka Milk Federation and engineer in Bescom.