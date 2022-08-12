PSI suspended after video of him beating farmer goes viral

Staff ReporterPraveen B. Para KALABURAGI
August 12, 2022

Police sub-inspector Manikanth attached to Kurugodu station was on Friday suspended for assaulting a farmer in public at Kollur village in Ballari district. The incident was reported on Wednesday.

A video clip which purportedly shows a police sub-inspector beating the farmer, identified as Erranna, went viral on social media and a group of villagers staged a protest outside the police station.

The agitators alleged that the officer had assaulted Eranna thrice in the last 10 days. Additional Superintendent of Police Nataraj, who rushed to the spot, assured the agitators of stringent action against the police officer.

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath issued the suspension orders.

