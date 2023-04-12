ADVERTISEMENT

PSI suspended after allegations of misbehaving with complainant

April 12, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Police Sub-Inspector Manjunathswamy attached to Sudduguntepalya, who is facing charges of misbehaving with a complainant, was suspended after an FIR was filed against him on Wednesday.

The accused officer was alleged to have misbehaved with the victim and touched her inappropriately when she visited the station to record her statement related to a case. The accused also allegedly obtained her number and messaged her, amounting to indiscipline and misuse of power.

The suspension was based on the accused “crossing the limit and sending a message to the victim,” said a police officer, adding that following the investigation, legal action will be initiated against him.

The incident embarrassed the Police Department as this is the second incident of a police personnel misbehaving with women visitors in recent times.

In the last week of March, Kodigehalli police inspector Rajanna was suspended for allegedly flirting and misbehaving with a woman who visited the station to file a complaint. The accused officer not only harassed her with personal messages, but also called her to the police station on the pretext of inquiry and gave her a cover containing dry fruits and a room key.

She raised the complaint with senior officers, prompting them to order a probe before suspending him pending inquiry.

