PSI scam: Successful candidates move tribunal against re-exam  

A file photo of candidates protesting against the State Government’s decision to annul the results of the PSI recruitment exam.

May 04, 2022 20:58 IST

Petitioners ask why no effort was being made to separate the non-tainted from the tainted

The row over the process of selection to 545 posts of Police Sub-Inspectors on Monday reached the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, with some successful candidates questioning the State Government’s decision to conduct re-examination.

T. Narayanaswamy, (judicial member) of the tribunal, has ordered notice to the State Government and the Director-General of Police on a petition, filed by Pavithra L.N. and 27 other candidates, who had succeeded in the selection process commenced in January, 2022.

Notification questioned

They questioned the correctness of the April 29, 2022, notification of the Government to cancel the earlier exam and hold a fresh exam to select candidates to these posts.

They contended that the selection process, which was in the final stage, could not have been stalled without making any effort to segregate the tainted and the non-tainted candidates before cancelling the exam held earlier as well as selections made based on the outcome of that exam.

Citing the apex court’s judgments on irregularities during recruitment process of various posts in the Governments, the petitioners contended that it was a duty cast upon the recruiting authorities to identify tainted persons and remove only them to ensure that non-tainted candidates are not affected.

The petitioner candidates also pointed out that the apex court had made it very clear that it would not be possible to avoid the entire recruitment process or to cancel the recruitment process without making a sincere attempt to segregate the tainted from the untainted, who are a class apart.

Limited to some centres

Only when it becomes impossible to segregate tainted persons the Government can cancel the entire recruitment process, the petitioners contended, while pointing out that the allegation of manipulation or tampering of OMR sheet is limited only to a few centres in Kalaburagi and Bengaluru of the total 93 examination centre.

Further hearing on the petition has been adjourned till May 18.