PSI scam: MLA’s role will also be probed, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said agencies that are investigating the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam may also probe the audio clips purportedly showing a BJP MLA receiving ₹15 lakh to help an aspirant get the job.

In the purported conversation, a person named Parasappa, who claims to be the father of a PSI post candidate, asked the BJP MLA Basavaraj Durugappa Dadesugur, representing Kanakagiri constituency, to return ₹15 lakh that was given to him to get the job for his son, more than a year ago.

In the audio clip, a voice, said to be that of Mr. Dadesugur replies that he was in Bengaluru, and has given the money to the “government,” and that it would take some time to get it back.

In response to a question on the MLA’s involvement in the scam, Mr. Bommai said “Whoever or whatever it is, the investigation is on into the PSI recruitment scam. We have already filed the chargesheets. If anything new comes up, it will also be investigated.”

The CID is investigating the scam, which involves the alleged fraud in recruiting 543 PSIs in the State.