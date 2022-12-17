PSI scam: Congress releases audio clips and raises ten questions

December 17, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Accusing the BJP government of trying to protect those involved in the PSI recruitment scam, Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Saturday released two audio clips with a purported conversation between Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and a PSI job aspirant.

In the audio clips, the aspirant is heard telling the Home Minister that there has been no action against those involved despite him providing evidence to the Minister. The aspirant is also heard asking the Minister not to go ahead with the recruitment of 402 police sub-inspectors.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Kharge said the Congress has ten questions for the government in the context of the audio clips. “I am wondering if they will issue a notice to us for this audio too,” he said.

Referring to the clips, he said that the Minister is heard telling the aspirant that the bail given to those arrested was due to some technical problem. “Is he indicating the inefficiency of government lawyers? Nearly 54,000 persons have been cheated. Those involved in the scam are out on bail. Is the government trying to hush up the scam?” he said.

Pointing out that the audio clips are being circulated on social media, Mr. Kharge said, “The aspirant also asks why only ADGP Amrit Paul was arrested when there was evidence against the DGP and Kalaburagi police commissioner? The Minister is silent. Should we think that his silence is an admission of guilt?”

Alleging that the government itself does not know what is happening in the issue, he said: “The government had said it would not go ahead with fresh recruitment until investigation is completed into the recruitment of 545 PSIs. However, an order has been issued to go ahead with the recruitment of another 402 PSIs. We are ready for a discussion on this in the Belagavi legislature session. We demand that a judicial probe should be ordered into this case.”

Referring to reports about complaints against three more MLAs, he sought to know who the three MLAs are. The BJP government ordered a CID probe following allegations of large-scale corruption in the recruitment of 545 PSIs for which exams were held in October 2021. Over 54,000 candidates had appeared for the exams.

‘Truth will come out’

Meanwhile, replying to a question on the audio, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “I don’t have information about that audio and the truth will come out through investigation.”