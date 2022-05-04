PSI scam: Congress demands suspension of top police officers

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded lodging an FIR and suspension of top police officers Amrit Paul and Shanta Kumar for their alleged role in the PSI recruitment scam in the State.

The Congress leader said soon after the scam broke out, the Government transferred ADGP in-charge of recruitment Amrit Paul to Internal Security division. DYSP Shanta Kumar too has been transferred. “This shows that these officers may have been involved. The Government should have lodged an FIR and suspended them,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that 1,29,000 candidates had applied for PSI jobs while 57,000 were called to write the examination. A total of 545 candidates were provisionally selected. The Government has acknowledged the scam and ordered re-examination.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and State BJP in-charge Arun Singh had lauded the achievements of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and clearly showed that the Centre approved the 40% commission in the Mr. Bommai-led Government. Even contractors and seers have talked about 40% commission in the Government. “The BJP Central Government has extended all its support to corruption in the State,” the former Chief Minister said.

The scam was not limited to just the Home Department. “More scams are coming to light every day,” he said. Reports have emerged about the scam in the appointments of Assistant Professors by the Higher Education Department.

Minister’s role?

“What is the role of Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan in this?” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. The fifth rank candidate Darshan Gowda and 10th rank candidate Nagesh Gowda were relatives of Mr. Narayan. They have been let off after questioning, even though others have been arrested. “This is a ₹300-crore scam and we have no faith in the CID investigation. We demand a probe monitored by a sitting High Court judge,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, continuing his tirade against Mr. Narayan without explicitly naming him, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged that the Minister’s relatives had helped candidates of Magadi taluk secure top ranks in the PSI selection list by taking bribes.

Speaking to reporters on the outskirts of the city, Mr. Shivakumar said selected candidates sold their properties to pay bribes. About 17 candidates have been arrested, he said, and sought to know why the police had not arrested top rank holders from Magadi taluk.

Asked whether BJP leaders had furnished him information about the scam, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I will not disclose the source of the information. It is possible that those who are very close to him (Mr. Narayan) may have given the information.”

Mr. Narayan said Mr. Shivakumar, who spent several days in jail, has been levelling baseless charges without evidence. Mr. Narayan said that he would go for legal action against Congress leaders for levelling allegations without proof.