PSI scam: CM, Home Minister launch counter-attack on Congress

July 05, 2022 21:59 IST

Siddaramaiah should have resigned several times when he was CM as there were several recruitment scams during his regime too, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday launched a counter-attack on Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and the Congress for demanding their resignation in connection with the scam in recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors.

“If this is the benchmark for resignation, then Mr. Siddaramaiah should have resigned several times when he was the Chief Minister as the State witnessed several scams in connection with various recruitments, including the scam related to recruitment of PSIs,” Mr. Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

“The question paper related to recruitment of PSIs was leaked in Kalaburagi when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. Did he resign then?” Mr. Bommai shot back, taking exception to the Congress leader’s demand for his resignation now.

“In fact, the question paper had then leaked from the house of a DIG who had prepared the paper. But the government did not proceed against the guilty officer,” he alleged.

Displayed courage

Meanwhile, Mr. Jnanendra said the BJP government had displayed courage by arresting an officer of ADGP rank.

“Unlike the erstwhile government led by the Congress that kept quiet on corruption issues and scams, we have acted boldly and in a transparent way. There is no question of protecting those involved in the scam,” he declared.

He alleged that none of the episodes that had been handed over to CID for conducting probe during the Congress dispensation had seen a logical end. “They had not even filed charge sheets in the cases where FIRs had been filed. But it is unfortunate that the same leaders are now trying to question our commitment,” he said.

Declaring that there was no question of protecting any persons involved in PSI recruitment scam irrespective of their political clout, he asked the Congress leaders to submit any evidence related to anyone involved in the scam.

Alleging that one of the main accused in the case, R.D. Patil, was a prominent Congress leader, he said the Kalaburagi police were set to file a charge sheet against the accused before the court on Wednesday.