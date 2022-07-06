PSI scam: CID not recoding names suspended ADGP wants to reveal, says D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday claimed that CID officers, who are investigating the PSI recruitment scam, are not recording the names of BJP Ministers, leaders, and police officers that ADGP Amrit Paul wanted to reveal and expressed doubts over the impartiality of the probe.

IPS officer Mr. Paul, who was arrested and suspended, was heading the police recruitment wing when the scam unravelled in the selection of 545 police sub-inspectors.

‘Won’t lead to justice’

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shivakumar said Mr. Paul was ready to name Ministers and leaders who were involved in the scam. “But, the investigating officers are not recording it. Such an investigation will not lead to justice. That is why the Congress is demanding a probe under a sitting High Court judge,” he said.

He alleged that IPS officers, politicians, and Ministers were involved in the recruitment scam and Minister has asked candidates from his district to surrender before the CID.

On former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday in August, the KPCC chief said there was nothing wrong in leaders celebrating birthdays. “As president, I will support any activity that benefits the party,” he said.