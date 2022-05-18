PSI scam: Bail plea rejected

The third JMFC court in Kalaburagi has, on Wednesday, rejected the bail petition of Prabhu and his father Sharanappa, who were allegedly involved in the PSI recruitment scam.

Prahbhu, who was on the provisional list of selection, was charged with committing exam malpractice by writing the recruitment examination using a Bluetooth device. His father was charged with paying money to the middlemen for facilitating his son to write the competitive examination using a Bluetooth device. They had confessed before the CID officer Shankaragouda Patil to the offence.

Basavaraj Nesaragi, the third JMFC judge, rejected the bail plea. Public Prosecutor Shivasharanappa Hotapet argued for the State. All the bail petitions pertaining to the case have been re rejected in Kalaburagi.