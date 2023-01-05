PSI scam - 27 accused, including kingpin Divya Hagaragi, get conditional bail

January 05, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Principal District and Sessions Court granted conditional bail to 27 accused in the alleged Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, including suspected kingpin Divya Hagaragi, Lingsugur Deputy Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Sali, Circle Inspector Anand Metri, KSRP Assistant Commandant Vaijnath Kalyani, and Irrigation Department Junior Engineer Manjunath Melkundi.

Ms. Hagaragi, the prime accused in the case and president of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi where the alleged malpractices were reported during the recruitment examination held in October 2021, was absconding after her residence and school premises were raided by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in April 2021. After a pursuit of 18 days, CID sleuths eventually nabbed Ms. Hagaragi from her hideout at Pune in Maharashtra. She was brought to Kalaburagi on April 29.

The judge, who had heard the bail application on November 19, granted bail and issued an order on January 5.

The accused who got bail include Kashinath Chilla (principal of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School); Archana Shivakumar, Savitri Kaba and Suma, Siddamma Biradar (all teachers); Arunkumar Patil, Chetan Nandagaon, Praveenkumar Reddy and Veeresh (all candidates); Hayali Desai, Rudregowd and Sharanabasappa Boragi (police constables), Vishal Shiroor, Mallikarjun Melkundi, N.V. Sunil, Sunanda Mulage, Shridhar Pawar, Shantabai and her husband Basya Naik, Mohammad Ayub, Aslam Mujawar and Vasantraj Naribol.

With this, all the 34 accused at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School, which was the examination centre, have secured bail in the alleged PSI scam.

The court had granted bail to another accused Rudragowda Patil in December 2022. Rajesh Hagaragi, husband of BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, secured bail in September 2022.

Shantibai and Basya Naik’s two children were allowed to stay with their parents in prison as there was no one to look after them in the family.