PSI recruitment scam: HC seeks FSL reports

July 07, 2022 21:42 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit reports of the forensic science laboratory and the details of changes in the OMR sheets of the accused candidates in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Justice H.P. Sandesh issued the direction while hearing the petitions filed by C.N. Shashidhar and other accused persons seeking bail.

The court issued the direction after the CID submitted the progress report, which contained modus operandi of the accused persons, in a sealed cover to it along with details of arrest of IPS officer Amrit Paul, Additional Director-General of Police, who was heading the police recruitment division.

‘An act of terror’

“The act of indulging in selecting the persons by malpractice and who have committed fraud in the process of PSI recruitment and manipulation of the documents amounts to an act of terror to the society,” the court had observed in its earlier order.

The court had also observed that the aspirants to the posts of PSI, who made efforts to succeed in the examination, are real victims, and it was the duty of the court as well as the State to protect the interest of these ‘victims’.