PSI recruitment scam: HC notice to govt. on Priyank Kharge’s plea for court-monitored probe

February 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition, filed by Congress MLA Priyank M. Kharge, seeking a court-monitored investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam through a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, before whom the petition came up for hearing, has adjourned further hearing while asking the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to file a status report on the investigation.

Another Division Bench

Earlier, another Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi had said: “Not before a Bench of which both of us are members” when the petition had come up for hearing on January 27.

It has been alleged in the petition that in a recent audio clip, allegedly containing the voice of BJP MLA Basavaraj Dhadesugur it was indicated that the scam did take place in the PSI recruitment process allegedly involving senior police officers, politicians, members of party ruling the government.

In the light of such “disclosures” in the audio clip, it was contended in the petition that “it is all the more evident that the arrest of Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul is just an eye-wash by the State government so as to protect the wrong doings of their own Ministers and lawmakers.”

Attempt to cover up

“The statement of Mr. Dhadesugur must be thoroughly investigated and looked into since the present government is trying its best to cover up the issue, it would be in the interest of general public that a court-monitored investigation is undertaken,” the petitioner had stated.

Pointing out that Home Minister, who had on earlier occasions denied irregularities during exam for PSI recruitment, has later not only admitted irregularities but also jeopardising the future of hundreds of candidates who successfully cleared recruitment exams purely based on merit.

“There exists all possibilities of the Home Department and the Home Home Minister influencing the outcome of the investigation being carried out by CID, which comes under the Home Minister, as officials of the Department and the Home Minister had earlier given clean chit to the accused,” it was alleged in the petition.

Quoting media reports, it was claimed in the petition that a Cabinet Minister was also allegedly involved in the scam by ensuring his candidates cleared the exam, and no investigation was carried out on this aspect.