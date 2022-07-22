PSI recruitment scam: HC declines bail to seven accused

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday declined to grant bail to seven accused persons in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Justice H.P. Sandesh passed the order rejecting the petitions filed by four candidates, two middlemen and one PSI in service.

The accused petitioners are C.N. Shashidhar, Sharath Kumar R., Raghuveer H.U., Dilip Kumar C.K., Praveen Kumar H.R., Surinarayana K., and Naveen Prasad.

The CID had opposed the bail petition by contending that the investigation is yet to be completed and the alleged offences committed by the accused are heinous, affecting public interest and credibility of the process of recruitment to public service.

During the hearing, the judge had observed that “the act of indulging in selecting the persons by malpractice and who have committed fraud in the process of PSI recruitment and manipulation of the documents amounts to an act of terror to the society ...” as it impacted around 50,000 aspirants.

The CID had agreed with the court’s observations while pointing out that involvement of police officers, including some at the top level, in the scam is nothing but an instance of fencing eating the crop.