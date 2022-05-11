PSI recruitment scam Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: Brother of accused found dead

The Hindu Bureau May 11, 2022 15:31 IST

The 36-year-old had lost his job recently. His family members suspect that he ended his life as he was depressed over losing his job, besides the arrest of his brother

The PSI recruitment exam scam in Karnataka was exposed following allegations of malpractice at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A resident of Holenarsipur in Hassan district of Karnataka, whose brother had been arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam, was found dead at his residence on May 11. Vasu, 36, was earlier working in the government hospital in Holenarsipur on temporary basis. His brother Manu Kumar, who had applied for a job as police sub-inspector (PSI), had been arrested by the CID police. The brothers had borrowed money, which they had paid to a mediator, to secure a job for Manu, sources said. Vasu lost his job recently. His family members suspect that he ended his life as he was depressed over losing his job, besides the arrest of his brother. [ Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can contact the State's helpline 104 for counselling]



