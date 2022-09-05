PSI recruitment scam: Audio clip of BJP MLA ‘admitting’ to taking bribe goes viral

He is heard promising the father of an aspirant that he will return ₹15 lakh

BJP leader and MLA for Kanakagiri in Koppal district Basavaraj Dhadesugur’s name surfaced in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam after an audio clip of his purported telephonic conversation with the father of an aspirant went viral on Monday.

In the audio clip, Mr. Parasappa, the father of the PSI post aspirant, demands Mr. Dhadesugur to return ₹15 lakh that he had given about one-and-a-half years ago for getting the post for his son. Mr. Dhadesugur is heard admitting to having accepted the money and promises to return it. Mr. Dhadesugur was also heard reprimanding Mr. Parasappa for discussing the matter with others, who, in turn, were calling him to enquire about it.

“At present, I’m in Bengaluru and I have talked to district president Doddanagouda… You need not involve a third person. I have received money and given it to the government. I am responsible for it. I will return the money after returning from Bengaluru,” Mr. Dhadesugur said in the audio clip.

After the audio clip went viral, Mr. Dhadesugur denied that he had accepted the money by stating that he was only mediating between the two meaning that one who gave the money and other who accepted it.

“This is the problem between the two people. Both of them came to me with a request to resolve it and I promised them to do so. I have nothing to do with their problem,” he told mediapersons in Koppal on Monday.

Demand for arrest

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s publicity committee head M.B. Patil, who was in Koppal on Monday, urged the government to arrest Mr. Dhadesugur and interrogate him in the PSI recruitment scam.

“In the audio clip that went viral, Mr. Dhadesugur admitted that he had accepted money [from the father of a PSI post aspirant] and gave it to the government. The government should answer. The police should immediately arrest and interrogate Mr. Dhadesugur to unearth more details about his and others’ involvement in the scam,” Mr. Patil told mediapersons after visiting Gavimath in the city.