PSI recruitment scam: Amrit Paul’s bail plea rejected again

The 52nd City Civil and Session Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea filed by former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, recruitment ), Amrit Paul, who is accused in the PSI recruitment scam.

Objecting to the bail plea, Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar submitted that the investigations into the accused’s role was yet to be completed and charge sheet yet to be filed. Crucial evidence like verification of CCTV camera is still on, and granting bail at this juncture would hamper the investigation, he said.

CID officials are still probing the role of Mr. Paul and are yet to get the report from the FSL on the CCTV footage and the recovery of the money.