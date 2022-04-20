PSI recruitment scam: 45 candidates appear before CID for questioning

As many as 45 candidates who secured the highest marks in the written examination held for recruitment to posts of police sub-inspector (PSI) in October last year appeared before CID officials here on Wednesday and submitted their documents, including their copy of OMR answer sheet and hall ticket.

The CID had summoned 50 candidates as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in an examination centre in Kalaburagi, Jnana Jyothi English Medium School. Investigators are following up on the five candidates who remained absent.

A team is cross-checking the candidate’s copy of the OMR answer sheet and with the evaluated version to check for discrepancies. After taking the test, at the time of submitting the OMR answer sheet, a copy is made for every candidate. With allegations that the answer sheets of some candidates were filled after submission, the CID is verifying both versions. A few of the candidates were questioned and their statements recorded as part of the investigation.