PSI recruitment re-exam goes off peacefully

January 23, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

At the re-examination for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors on Tuesday (January 23), a security official at St. Joseph’s College cut the sleeves of a candidate to half using scissors after the latter was found wearing a full-sleeved shirt in violation of the dress code.

In another incident, police personnel used shampoo to remove a bracelet from a candidate from Gadag who sustained bruises in the process.

As many as 54,000 candidates appeared for the exam at the 117 centres across the city, and it went off peacefully. Six police personnel, four men and two women, were deployed at each centre. The candidates were subjected to multiple levels of checks for adherence to the dress code before being allowed into the exam hall.

Full-sleeved shirts, jeans trousers with multiple or zipped pockets, big buttons with special designs, etc., were banned. Shoes and socks, caps and masks, electronic gadgets and pencil boxes, log books and water bottles were also banned.

The police stepped up vigil in and around the exam hall, and the candidates were not allowed to go out of the hall till the final bell.

