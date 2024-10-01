PSI recruitment exam to be held on October 3 under CCTV camera surveillance; ENT doctor to be deputed at every centre

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made extensive preparations to conduct the highly anticipated written exam for 402 police sub-inspector (PSI) posts under CCTV camera surveillance on Thursday, October 3. Given that in the past, cases were reported where candidates attempted to cheat using very sensitive electronic devices hidden in their ears, one ENT doctor will be deputed at each exam center to monitor such activities this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam will be held at 163 centres in cities including Bengaluru, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, and Davangere. A total of 66,990 candidates are eligible to take the exam, including 21,875 in Bengaluru alone, according to a press release by KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna.

Strict measures have been implemented to prevent any malpractice. Candidates must be inside the centre at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. Therefore, candidates should arrive early to undergo frisking by the police. Latecomers will not be allowed entry. A dress code is mandatory, he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV cameras have been installed in every exam hall, and webcasting will be used to monitor all activities. Jammers have been installed at each center to ensure that no electronic devices, including Bluetooth, function in the vicinity, he said.

Command centre

A State-level command centre has been set up at the KEA office in Bengaluru, with TVs installed to monitor developments in each exam hall. Similarly, district-level control rooms will also operate, he explained.

The entire process of receiving the question paper and unsealing the bundles will be webcast. Additionally, when candidates enter the exam centre, their fingerprints and photographs will be taken and matched online with the images they submitted during the application process. This will help prevent anyone from writing the exam on someone else’s behalf, he added.

Special observers from other districts have also been appointed to ensure strict vigilance at the exam centers, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.